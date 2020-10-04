nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a peer perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NVT stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 80.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,912,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after acquiring an additional 855,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after purchasing an additional 810,848 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 598,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,484,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 98.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 521,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

