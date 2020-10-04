Nyerium Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $6,654.29 and $29.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026365 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003418 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003828 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,061,573 coins and its circulating supply is 31,176,945 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

