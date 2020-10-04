Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of OSH opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41). Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

