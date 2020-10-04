Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OII. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Oceaneering International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 611,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 66,522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 84.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.