Odyssey One Day Volume Reaches $123,068.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, FCoin and Upbit. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $123,068.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00271858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01525817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00168998 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, LBank, FCoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

