Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Oil Search from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OISHY opened at $9.11 on Friday. Oil Search has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

