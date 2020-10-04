Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives $5.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONCY shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 131.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

