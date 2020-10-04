OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $33.34 on Friday. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in OneMain by 268.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.