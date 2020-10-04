Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.27.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.46.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total value of $4,555,381.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $39,513,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Twilio by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Twilio by 56.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.