Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001826 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.41 or 0.05273827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,643,433 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

