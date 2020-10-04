Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $147.25 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $147.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

