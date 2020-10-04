PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
