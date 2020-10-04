PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 168.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

