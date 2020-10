Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pampa Energia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa EnergĂ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

