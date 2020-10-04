Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pampa Energia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

