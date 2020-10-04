Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 313,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

