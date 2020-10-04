Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) vs. First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Critical Comparison

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Parke Bancorp and First Interstate Bancsystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Interstate Bancsystem 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given First Interstate Bancsystem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate Bancsystem is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and First Interstate Bancsystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 33.24% 16.02% 1.65% First Interstate Bancsystem 23.77% 8.59% 1.13%

Risk and Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and First Interstate Bancsystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $83.38 million 1.74 $29.84 million N/A N/A First Interstate Bancsystem $703.90 million 3.03 $181.00 million $3.07 10.76

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Interstate Bancsystem has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Parke Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, mining, technology, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 147 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

