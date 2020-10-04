ParkinGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $158.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,642.77 or 1.00057712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000674 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

