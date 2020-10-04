Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0012

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Patron has a market cap of $461,333.65 and approximately $6,764.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Exrates, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Patron has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00274015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.01533781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00168680 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, CoinBene, IDAX, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

