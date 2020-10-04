Paxos Standard Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009450 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit, TOKOK, KuCoin and Gate.io. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.46 million and $362.59 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKCoin, Iquant, WazirX, BitMart, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, C2CX, MXC, FCoin, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, BCEX, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, Crex24, CoinEx, Coinall, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Coinbit, CoinPlace, TOKOK, BigONE, CoinBene, DDEX, ABCC, Coinsuper, Bitrue, KuCoin, Bittrex, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Binance, BW.com and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

