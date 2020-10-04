PayBX (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.38 or 0.05338533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

PayBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

