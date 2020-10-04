Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 358,723 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,468,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 130,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 306,293 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

