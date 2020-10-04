Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 9,680,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter.

PEB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

