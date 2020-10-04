Peerplays (PPY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $609.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $983,854.61 and $609.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01528487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167766 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.