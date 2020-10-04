Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PEGA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,100 in the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $214,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 38.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

