Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PENN. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 275.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

