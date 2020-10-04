PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,967.91 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $104,967.91 and approximately $334.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026291 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003431 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003824 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000412 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,885,158 coins and its circulating supply is 39,579,284 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

