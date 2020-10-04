Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $696.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 1,315,789 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $66,648.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,045,615 shares of company stock worth $19,952,694. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Personalis by 432.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 85.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,714 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 65.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 477,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 118.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

