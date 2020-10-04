Phantasma Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $158,884.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,622.70 or 1.00121786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00152795 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

