Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Pharma Bio Serv stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Pharma Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

About Pharma Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

