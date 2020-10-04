Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Pharma Bio Serv stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Pharma Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.
About Pharma Bio Serv
