Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $759,981.02 and $589.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00628924 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005454 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.72 or 0.03542053 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000687 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,842,158 coins and its circulating supply is 421,581,722 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

