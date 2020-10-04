Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNFP. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PNFP stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 141,563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 569.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

