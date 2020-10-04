Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Investar in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Investar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISTR. Raymond James downgraded Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

ISTR opened at $12.96 on Friday. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Investar by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Investar by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Investar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

