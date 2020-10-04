Piper Sandler Trims National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Target Price to $28.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 19.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 89,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in National Bank by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 153,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in National Bank by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

