Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

SASR stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

