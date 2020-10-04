Pirl (PIRL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,448.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a total market cap of $770,595.49 and $6,448.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 80,795,473 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

