Pizza (PIZZA) Achieves Market Cap of $573,335.01

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $573,335.01 and $30,404.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004121 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

