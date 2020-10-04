Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Short Interest Down 11.8% in September

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.15. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.