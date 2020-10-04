PlayGame (PXG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,891.62

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $47,891.62 and $81.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.01527940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167833 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

