Playgroundz Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 468.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.14 million and $1,386.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 482.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00271858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01525817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00168998 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

