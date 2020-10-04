POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network and Binance. POA has a market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Coin Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 280,054,033 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.