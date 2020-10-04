Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $7,363.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00051427 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.