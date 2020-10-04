Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Up 16.0% in September

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Popular by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 58,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 1,794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,458,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Popular stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Popular has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

