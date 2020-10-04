PotCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.84 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $2,150.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,597.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $347.23 or 0.03276341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02074480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00434206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.01005933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00583693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00048353 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010105 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,791,721 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

