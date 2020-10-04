PowerPool (CVP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.98 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00022426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00271858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01525817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00168998 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

Buying and Selling PowerPool

