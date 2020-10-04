Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Financial Comparison

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 14.08 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -3.13 Alector $21.22 million 37.80 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -5.92

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -519.93% -81.82% -45.28% Alector -775.34% -50.88% -28.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision BioSciences and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alector 0 0 8 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 223.30%. Alector has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 224.11%. Given Alector’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Summary

Alector beats Precision BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

