Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Primerica stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 259,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,389. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

