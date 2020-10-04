Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Head-To-Head Review

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 17.55% 34.17% 21.07% Venus Concept -100.04% -191.01% -52.28%

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67

Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.40%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Venus Concept’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.25 $6.11 million N/A N/A Venus Concept $110.41 million 0.83 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.48

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

