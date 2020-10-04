Profile Utility Token Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail and LBank. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $128,686.65 and $34.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,671.71 or 1.00058982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001328 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail, LBank and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

