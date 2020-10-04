Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Buys $98,980.50 in Stock

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Anthony Folger acquired 2,622 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $98,980.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,980.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,492,000 after buying an additional 152,418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 24.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,958,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,555,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

