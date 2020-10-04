Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $2,461,200.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $2,461,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,477.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Peter Anevski sold 80,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $2,288,800.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Peter Anevski sold 35,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,048,600.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Peter Anevski sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $2,216,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Peter Anevski sold 11,378 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $342,022.68.

On Monday, July 13th, Peter Anevski sold 24,940 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $691,835.60.

On Friday, July 10th, Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $123,098.80.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 45.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

