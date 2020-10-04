Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) Director William Murray Sells 70,000 Shares

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) Director William Murray sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$12,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,200 shares in the company, valued at C$81,252.

Prospero Silver stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.18. 31,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,957. The company has a market cap of $1.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. Prospero Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Get Prospero Silver alerts:

About Prospero Silver

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.