Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) Director William Murray Sells 70,000 Shares

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) Director William Murray sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$12,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,200 shares in the company, valued at C$81,252.
Prospero Silver stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.18. 31,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,957. The company has a market cap of $1.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. Prospero Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.
About Prospero Silver
